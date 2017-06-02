Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 04, 2017

Troy Aikman gets engaged to girlfriend Capa Mooty on European vacation

Comments
AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 25: Troy Aikman arrives at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center on February 25, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
Rick Kern/WireImage
AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 25: Troy Aikman arrives at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center on February 25, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Related

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

On Friday, Hall of Fame quarterback and former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman proposed to his girlfriend, Capa Mooty — and she said yes.

>> Read more trending news

According to People magazine, Aikman announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the couple with the caption, “June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life.”

June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life.

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

It looks like he popped the question during the couple’s trip to Italy, giving his proposal a perfectly romantic backdrop. They have reportedly been dating since February 2016, and Aikman regularly shares snaps of the pair.

So it begins... #europeanvacation

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

Their wedding will mark Aikman’s second marriage. He and ex-wife Rhonda Worthey called things off in 2011 after 11 years together. He shares two daughters with Worthey, Jordan Ashley, 15, and Alexa Marie, 14. Mooty also has two children, both boys, from a previous relationship.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation