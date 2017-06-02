Rick Kern/WireImage

AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 25: Troy Aikman arrives at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center on February 25, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

On Friday, Hall of Fame quarterback and former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman proposed to his girlfriend, Capa Mooty — and she said yes.

According to People magazine, Aikman announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the couple with the caption, “June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life.”

June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life. A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

It looks like he popped the question during the couple’s trip to Italy, giving his proposal a perfectly romantic backdrop. They have reportedly been dating since February 2016, and Aikman regularly shares snaps of the pair.

So it begins... #europeanvacation A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Their wedding will mark Aikman’s second marriage. He and ex-wife Rhonda Worthey called things off in 2011 after 11 years together. He shares two daughters with Worthey, Jordan Ashley, 15, and Alexa Marie, 14. Mooty also has two children, both boys, from a previous relationship.

