Ben’s Holiday Jackpot: Pick a Number, Win a Macy’s Gift!

Listen to the Jade Alexander Show every morning at am, be caller #9 for your chance to pick a number from the Macy’s Holiday Gift Guide Advent Calendar. Our very own Just Ben will reveal your Macy’s gift card prize! You could win $150, $250 or $350 from Macy’s!

Macy’s has the best handpicked gifts for everyone on your list! Shop the Macy’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Find the perfect gift effortlessly with Macy’s Holiday Gift Guide! From timeless classics to trending must-haves, Macy’s makes your holiday shopping easy with handpicked items for every age, taste, and budget. Whether you’re shopping for luxury items or stocking stuffers, Macy’s makes it easy to stay within budget while spreading holiday cheer. Discover gifts for the whole family, festive decorations, and everything you need to host the perfect holiday gathering. Shop fashion, beauty, home, and tech, all in one place!

Use Macy’s buy online, pick up in-store, or delivery options to ensure your gifts arrive just in time.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 12.1.25 through 12.23.25 Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100-$350 Macy’s Gift-Card. approx. retail value: $100-$350. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
