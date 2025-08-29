Win tickets to experience Junior Carnival 2025!

Miami Carnival 2025

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, is sending you to Junior Carnival at Carnival Village North on Saturday, October 4th! Listen to the Jade Alexander Show at 8:30 a.m. and The Top 5 at 4 with Martica Lopez for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to this vibrant celebration of the next generation of Carnival!

Enjoy colorful costumes, music, dance, and competitions like Junior Soca, Junior Steel, Band Competition, and Junior King & Queen. It’s a day of culture, creativity, and community you won’t want to miss!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 9.2.25 through 10.12.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to Junior Carnival 2025 on October 4th, 2025 at Carnival Village North. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
