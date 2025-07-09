Get ready, Miami! Hits 97.3 is hooking you up with a chance to Taste the Gables!

Taste the Gables 2025

HITS 97.3 – The Rhythm of Miami – is serving up your chance to Taste the Gables in the most mouthwatering way!

Listen for your shot to win tickets to Flavors of the Gables at the Coral Gables Golf & Country Club—an unforgettable evening of signature bites, gourmet tastings, and culinary delights.

Or score exclusive restaurant gift card bundles featuring top local hotspots like Morton’s The Steakhouse, Arcano – Sabores de Esencia Hispana, and Kojin!

Craving something new? Discover hidden gems, local favorites, and bold new flavors from over 70 participating restaurants.

Visit TasteTheGables.com for the full lineup—and get ready to treat your taste buds

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 7.14.25 through 7.18.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets/ gift card bundle to Taste the Gables 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
