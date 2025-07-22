Get Ready for School: Backpack Drives Happening Across South Florida!

There will be free backpack giveaways, school supplies, and more!

Hits backpack tour

Jumpstart the new school year at exciting community events featuring FREE backpacks, school supplies, live music, fun giveaways, entertainment, and more!

First Day of School:

  • Broward County: Monday, August 11, 2025
  • Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Save the date and join the excitement as we kick off a fantastic school year together!

Mount Olive

August 2nd, 10:00am - 1:00pm
New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway
New Mount Olive Baptist Church - 400 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

City of North Miami

August 11th 3:00pm - 7:00pm
The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party
North Miami Public Library - 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161

©2023 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!