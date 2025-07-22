Get Ready for School: Backpack Drives Happening Across South Florida! There will be free backpack giveaways, school supplies, and more!

Jumpstart the new school year at exciting community events featuring FREE backpacks, school supplies, live music, fun giveaways, entertainment, and more!

First Day of School:

Broward County: Monday, August 11, 2025

Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Save the date and join the excitement as we kick off a fantastic school year together!

Mount Olive

August 2nd, 10:00am - 1:00pm

New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway

New Mount Olive Baptist Church - 400 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

City of North Miami

August 11th 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party

North Miami Public Library - 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161

