Get Ready for School: Backpack Drives Happening Across South Florida!

Jumpstart the new school year at exciting community events featuring FREE backpacks, school supplies, live music, fun giveaways, entertainment, and more!
First Day of School:
- Broward County: Monday, August 11, 2025
- Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Save the date and join the excitement as we kick off a fantastic school year together!
|August 2nd, 10:00am - 1:00pm
New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway
New Mount Olive Baptist Church - 400 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
|August 11th 3:00pm - 7:00pm
The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party
North Miami Public Library - 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161
