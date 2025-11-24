Give the Gift of a Disney Cruise with Hits 97.3!

When you gift your family a magical Disney cruise for the holidays, the true gift is the priceless memories you’re going to make together at sea. So, this year, make their dream come true and embark on a vacation you’ll treasure forever…with the gift of a Disney cruise.

When you give the gift of a Disney cruise, you’re giving more than a vacation. You’re giving the joy of an exciting ocean voyage. A relaxing, tropical beach day. And a getaway filled with some favorite Disney Characters, exceptional Broadway style shows, adult-exclusive spaces, incredible kids’ clubs and the highest quality service.

Enter for your chance to win the gift of a Disney cruise from Hits 97.3 today!

Learn more about Disney Cruise Line.

LEGAL NOTICE

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas

Register Below:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/1/25–12/12/25. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter, listen for keywords at designated times and enter keyword at hits973.com/contests or on Hits 97.3 App (free) w/i 1 hr. of announcement. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hits973.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.