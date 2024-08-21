HITS 97.3 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month!

HITS 97.3 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month!





CAO Bakery & Cafe

For Hispanic Heritage, we’re featuring CAO Bakery, named after the Cao family, who have been baking for three generations. CAO is one of South Florida’s fastest-growing Cuban bakeries, known for its tasty family recipes. They’ve just opened a new location in North Bay Village, with future locations coming to Hialeah and Miramar soon.

The 305 and 954 run on their sweet Cafecito’s and freshly baked Pastelitos. Other must-try favorites are their sandwiches, like a classic Cuban sandwich or a Pan Con Bistec! Order directly from their website for the best deals on pick up or delivery visit, caobakerycafe.com.

Taquerias El Mexicano

Calle Ocho (“Eight Street”) is where our Taquerias El Mexicano is located, in the heart of Little Havana, Florida. Besides our delicious Mexican food and laid back atmosphere, our neighborhood is one of our greatest assets! Stop by Taquerias el Mexicano day or night for the freshest, tastiest Mexican food in Miami.

Check out their website: https://calleochotacos.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 9.15.21 through 10.15.2021 Only Monday through Friday, try to be caller 9 by calling 1-866-227-9730 when you hear the cue to call. 23 winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: ((1) Goya Basket, $50 gift card to Cao Bakery and $50 gift card to Taquerias El Mexicano . approx. retail value: $120.00 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

















