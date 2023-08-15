HITS 97.3 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights!

HHN

Listen all week long to win tickets to experience Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando on HITS 97.3! Survive the legends together, select nights September 1st to November 4th. Face terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. Never go alone!

Find out more Infomation HERE!


*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 4, 2023.

HHN




See Official Rules for more details HERE!




©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!