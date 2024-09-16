HITS 97.3 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. You never feel more alive than when you’re scared to death at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, select nights August 30th to November 3rd. Face terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. This is where horror lives. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 or register below!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2024 General Admission Event Ticket*

•1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event.





*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2024 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 3, 2024 or prize is forfeited. See Official Rules for more details.

WARNING: EVENT MAY BE TOO INTENSE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 13. NO COSTUMES OR COSTUME MASKS ALLOWED. Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self parking available after 6PM for all guests on non Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply. TM & ©2024 Paramount Pictures.™ & © 2024 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/28/24–10/11/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 866-227-9730, and be designated caller; or (ii) submit entry form at hits973.com/contests or the HITS 97.3 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hits973.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.