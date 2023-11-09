HITS 97.3 Wants to Send You to Universal Orlando Resort!

You could win tickets to celebrate the holidays at Universal. However you holiday, whether you’re feeling merry or full of mischief, this is the place to let loose and set your festive side free. You Do Yule at Universal Orlando Resort Nov. 17 - Dec. 31. To enter listen all week to win or register below!

You could win a prize package for two people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Universal Holidays





Register for your chance to win below!





For Official Rules go HERE!