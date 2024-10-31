HITS 97.3 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Christmas 20024

We have your chance to win tickets. Get ready for Holidays at Universal! Don’t miss Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and Seuss Landing™ all spruced up for Grinchmas™. November 22nd through December 31st. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 or register below!


You could win a prize package for (2) people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks.

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle.


HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © &™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.

Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2024 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/28/24–10/11/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 866-227-9730, and be designated caller; or (ii) submit entry form at hits973.com/contests or the HITS 97.3 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hits973.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

WFLC Halloween Horror Nights Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES
