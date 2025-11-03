HITS 97.3 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

You better watch out! We have your chance to win tickets. Holidays at Universal are happening November 21st through January 4th. It’s going to be merry and bright – naughty and nice! Enjoy festive décor, seasonal food and drinks (for purchase), live shows and more.

To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 weekdays for your cue to call or register on the free Hits 97.3 app for a chance to win!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Universal 2025

During the fall and winter season, Universal Volcano Bay is closed on select dates. Visit universalorlando.com for Park Hours. HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2025 Macy’s Inc. All rights reserved. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2025 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/17/25–11/28/25. Open to legal residents of FL in Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays 11/17-11/26 for cue to call, call 1-866-227-9730, and be designated caller, or (ii) visit hits973.com or the HITS 97.3 App (free) and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hits973.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.