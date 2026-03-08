International Women’s Day: Voices of Impact

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the pioneers who broke barriers and the leaders of today who continue to shape culture, business, and activism. Women influence every corner of our communities, driving progress and inspiring change.

Hits 97.3 is proud to highlight their stories, honoring their impact while motivating the next generation of creatives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers.

Tune in to HITS 97.3 on March 8th in celebration of International Women’s Day and hear your favorite inspirational voices take over the airwaves.

9A & 10A: Soraya Rivera-Moya -Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House

11A & 12P: Andrea Ocampo - State Attorney

1P & 2P: Gabriela Ortega - Live Nation

3P & 4P: Barbie Rivas - Blissful Project

5P & 6P: Gloria Martinez - Tree of Life Parenting Center

