The Jade Alexander Morning Show Happy Hour @ Mellow Grapes

Mellow Grapes

The Jade Alexander Morning Show- Jade Alexander, Brittany Brave and Just Ben is thrilled to invite you to a HAPPY HOUR pop-up at one of our favorite places in Kendall! We are taking over one of our local spots, Mellow Grapes and register below to get drink specials, ticket giveaways, laughter, and good vibes all around with the Rhythum of Miami.....HITS 97.3!

  • Date: April 5th 2024
  • Time: 7pm-9pm
  • Location: 15512 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196

Mellow Grapes

Register below to be on the HITS 97.3 VIP List where you can get drink specials, Buy 1 get 1 Free on our house wines (includes Red blend, Pinot Grigio, Prosecco and Moscato) and select Domestic and Imported beers, get a raffle ticket for a chance to win FREE concert tickets, bottle of wines, wine tastings, and a meet and greet with the Jade Alexander Morning Show!



NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 3.23.24 through 4.5.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) drink specials, Buy 1 get 1 Free on our house wines (includes Red blend, Pinot Grigio, Prosecco and Moscato) and select Domestic and Imported beers, get a raffle ticket for a chance to win FREE concert tickets, bottle of wines, wine tastings, and a meet and greet with the Jade Alexander Morning Show. Appx. retail value: $0 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
