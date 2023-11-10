Listen all week for your chance to steal some of Grinch’s gifts this holiday season!

Grinch sequel FILE PHOTO: The classic Dr. Seuss book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is getting a sequel this year. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content /Getty Images)

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami is giving you the chance to steal some of Grinch’s gifts on the beach this holiday season. Listen all week at 8am, 12pm and 5pm for your chance to steal one of his prizes that could include: Tickets to Santa’s Enchanted Forrest, Vibra Urbana, 1- year supply of Celsius, Orlando Park tickets and more. Brought to you by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, YourAccidentAttorneys.com and HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami!

You have the chance to win the following: tickets to Santa’s Enchanted Forrest, Vibra Urbana, 1- year supply of Celsius, Orlando Park tickets and more!

More info: https://www.youraccidentattorneys.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 11.11.23 through 12.01.23. (1) Prize to one of the following: Tickets to Santa’s Enchanted Forrest, Vibra Urbana, 1- year supply of Celsius and Orlando Park tickets. retail value $100: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

