HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants to take you to see Lana Del Ray Saturday, September 23rd at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Listen to Martica Lopez in the 4pm hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Buy Tickets HERE!









Register for your chance to win tickets below:





















NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 8.26.23 through 9.1.23. Prize: (2) tickets to Lana Del Ray Saturday, September 23rd at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Approx. retail value: total. $80. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.