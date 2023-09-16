Listen to win tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo!

Win tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS World Tour on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Kaseya Center before you can buy them! Listen to Jade Alexander and all this weekend for you chance to win! Download the free HITS 97-3 app for an extra chance to win tickets!

Buy tickets HERE!

Register for your chance to win tickets below:









NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 9.13.23 through 9.22.23. Prize: (2) tickets to Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS World Tour on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Kaseya Center. Retail value: total. $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.