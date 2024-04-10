Mother Ocean Music Festival 2024 at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort!

Join us for the Mother Ocean Music Festival on Saturday, April 20th, from 2-6 pm, presented by Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort! Experience a day filled with free live entertainment, eco-friendly exhibits, and engaging activities. Enjoy cool tunes, tropical refreshments, and exciting demonstrations while supporting 4ocean’s mission to protect the ocean. DJ Mike Kruz from EASY 93.1 and Martica Lopez from HITS 97.3 will be on-site!

Learn about sustainable practices and conservation efforts within our community, as Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort blends live music, family fun, and environmental awareness into one unforgettable event. For more information, click here.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Presents:

Mother Ocean Music Festival 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Hollywood Beach Bandshell on Johnson Street





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 2.17.24 through 2.22.24. Approx. retail value: $0 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.