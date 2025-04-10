Pre-Register for Water Safety Family Fun Day!

Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water. Cox Media Group Miami presents Water Safety Awareness Day, sponsored by Florida Department of Health and the Children’s Services Council.

Join us on Saturday, May 10th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.) for this free family-friendly event that will educate parents, caregivers and children about safer practices around water and drowning prevention tools. Participants will receive hands-on education through interactive demonstrations in and out of the water with a fun friendly environment full of food trucks, activations, photo ops with characters, live music, giveaways and more!

Water Safety Awareness Day will be hosted by our Cox Media Group Miami family, HITS 97.3, EASY 93.1, HOT 105 and 99JAMZ!

Free Park admission for the FIRST 100 cars (first come, first serve) and then it’s $3.00/per vehicle (for 8 or fewer persons).

Special Thank You to Our Sponsors!

