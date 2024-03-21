Register to win a $100 gift card from Wendy’s to Experience the NEW Breakfast Burrito!

Win FREE Wendy’s breakfast for a year. This is no joke, people. We’re really, really for reals about this. All ya gotta do is be one of the first 100 people in line April 1, make a purchase and receive a card to redeem that sweet, sweet FREE breakfast sandwich every week for 52 whole weeks. Yep, that’s a whole year. A whole year worth of weeks where you can pick a morning to pull up and redeem your completely free breakfast sandwich. And free means free. No strings attached. This little card allows you to redeem a free breakfast sammie, like our Breakfast Baconator® with sausage, American cheese, bacon, a fresh-cracked egg and swiss cheese sauce. No purchase necessary, and no, we’re not fooling around. So if being breakfast royalty redeeming free Wendy’s breakfast sandwiches sounds like your kinda deal, be sure you’re one of the first lucky 100 people in line on April 1. At participating Wendy’s. Limit one coupon book for the first 100 guests with an at restaurant purchase on April 1st. Must be 16 years or older.

For more information click, here!

Wendy's $100 gift card giveaway 2024

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free Hits 97.3 app between 3.25.24 through 3.31.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Wendy’s gift card. Retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.