Register to win Hits 97.3’s Back to School $1K Double-Up!

Back to school hits

Hits 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami is kicking off the school year with a chance to win BIG!

We’re giving YOU $1,000 to start the year off right—and another $1,000 to donate to your school or favorite charity!

Whether you’re stocking up on supplies, paying off tuition, or giving back to a cause you care about, we’ve got you covered.

👉 Enter below for your chance to win and make this back-to-school season unforgettable.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/30/25–8/27/25. Open to legal residents of FL in Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at here or on the Hits 97.3 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person on web/app. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!