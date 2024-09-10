Register to win tickets to Old School Freestyle Concert!

Old School Freestyle Concert

Join us for an unforgettable night at the Old School Freestyle Concert presented by 1-800-HELP-911 at Jungle Island! This spectacular event will take place in Miami on September 14th, with doors opening at 5 PM.

Get ready to groove to the beats of legendary performers:

  • Lime
  • France Joli
  • Planet Patrol
  • Original Cover Girls
  • George Lamond
  • Tony Moran

Special appearance by DJ Jorge Santana! We’ll also be celebrating Charlie Rodriguez’s Birthday with a night full of music, dancing, and fun.

Purchase your tickets, here. Don’t miss this chance to relive the golden era of freestyle music!


Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 9.10.24 through 9.13.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Old School Freestyle Concert on September 14th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.




Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!