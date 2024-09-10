Register to win tickets to Old School Freestyle Concert!

Join us for an unforgettable night at the Old School Freestyle Concert presented by 1-800-HELP-911 at Jungle Island! This spectacular event will take place in Miami on September 14th, with doors opening at 5 PM.

Get ready to groove to the beats of legendary performers:

Lime

France Joli

Planet Patrol

Original Cover Girls

George Lamond

Tony Moran

Special appearance by DJ Jorge Santana! We’ll also be celebrating Charlie Rodriguez’s Birthday with a night full of music, dancing, and fun.

Purchase your tickets, here. Don’t miss this chance to relive the golden era of freestyle music!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 9.10.24 through 9.13.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Old School Freestyle Concert on September 14th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.













