Register to win tickets to see Aries Spears LIVE at The Parker!

Aries Spears LIVE 2024

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to enjoy a night of laughter with Aries Spears at the Parker Playhouse on April 5th! From being a principle player on the popular sketch show, “Mad Tv, to now starring with Damon Wayans in a brand-new show on Showtime called “THE UNDERGROUND”, his quick wit, charisma and ferociously aggressive style of comedy have earned him critical acclaim and high accolades.

Download the free HITS 97.3 app and register for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Aries Spears LIVE at The Parker

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 3.2.24 through 3.8.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Aries Spears at the Parker Playhouse on April 5th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
