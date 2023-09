HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants to take you to see ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Tour Saturday, September 9 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Download the FREE HITS 97.3 APP and register for your chance to win a pair!

Buy Tickets HERE!









Register for your chance to win tickets below:













NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 9.2.23 through 9.8.23. Prize: (2) tickets to ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Tour Saturday, September 9 2023. Approx. retail value: total. $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.