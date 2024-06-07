WFLC This is Magic 2024 Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WFLC This is Magic 2024 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Disney Destinations, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every seven (7) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored by Sponsor. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from Sponsor within the last seven (7) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on June 17, 2024 and end at 7:00 p.m. EST on June 28, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to the HITS 97.3 radio broadcast (the “Show”) from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period. Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. EST, and between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST, the DJ will announce your chance to call in to be the designated caller (“the Cue”).

When you hear the Cue, call 1-866-227-9730 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the caller number designated in the Cue and play the “Disney Tag” (the “Game”). Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the designated caller number to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line and successfully complete the Game, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential daily winner (each, a potential “Daily Winner”).

To become a Daily Winner, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated number caller to Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; (c) you must successfully complete the Game, and (d) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. A maximum of two (2) Daily Winners will be selected each weekday, for a maximum total of twenty (20) Daily Winners.

Limit : There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to participate, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification. However, you may only be selected as a winner once.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (hits973.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (hits973.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

Entry into the Sweepstakes via the Cue-to-Call method shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified.

In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures, or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during call-in period of a Sweepstakes prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . Each potential Daily Winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller. The maximum number of Daily Winners is twenty (20).

Odds of becoming a Daily Winner depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Daily Winner will receive:

· Two (2) 1-day Walt Disney World® tickets with Park Hopper Option.

o Subject to additional terms. Must be redeemed before July 30, 2025.

o Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $538.90.

Approximate Retail Value: $10,778.

Each Ticket provides admission to Walt Disney World® theme parks for one (1) day. Tickets are nontransferable and are valid only during specific event dates and hours. Group members must guard Tickets against loss, theft, or damage.

Theme parks, attractions, resorts, restaurants, and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and are subject to availability, closures, change or cancellation without notice or liability. Theme park admission, offerings and ticket options are not guaranteed.

To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system (disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/park-reservations/) AND valid admission is required for the same theme park on the same date for each person in the group ages 3 and up. Reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. A theme park reservation must be made for each day of entry.

Sponsor will not be liable if theme park access (the “Event”), or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future Event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Trip/Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Disney Destinations, LLC.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential Winners will be notified at the time they are determined to be the designated caller, as noted above. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may includer personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020, within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . WFLC This is Magic 2024 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after June 28, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit hits973.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WFLC This is Magic 2024 Sweepstakes, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Nicole Montanaro at nicole.montanaro@cmg.com.

