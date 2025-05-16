Win a $100 gas card to fuel your Summer!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami is fueling your summer with a $100 gas card thanks to Sunshine Gasoline and Ronald McDonald House Charities®! As part of the “Fuel Hope for Families” campaign, every gallon pumped at participating Sunshine Gas Stations helps support families with ill children — with one cent donated for each gallon sold.

Listen to Martica Lopez at 5:30pm all week for your chance to win a $100 gas card and help Fuel Hope for Families. And don’t forget to pump at participating stations — visit TR.EE/RMHCFUEL to find a location near you!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 5.17.25 through 5.23.25. Odds vary. Prize: (4) $25 gas gift cards. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

