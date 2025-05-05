HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, wants you to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the flavor turned all the way up! Win a $100 gift card to Lime Fresh Mexican Grill — Miami’s Main Squeeze: From made-to-order menu items with local ingredients and from-scratch salsas to their vibrant and friendly staff, they believe everything’s better when you keep it fresh.

Be sure to listen at 7:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9:30 PM or download the FREE HITS 97.3 app for your chance to win!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 on 5.5.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Gift Card to LIME Fresh Mexican Grill. Approx. retail value: $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3

Cox Media Group