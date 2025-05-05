Win a $100 gift card to LIME Fresh Mexican Grill!

Lime

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, wants you to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the flavor turned all the way up! Win a $100 gift card to Lime Fresh Mexican Grill — Miami’s Main Squeeze: From made-to-order menu items with local ingredients and from-scratch salsas to their vibrant and friendly staff, they believe everything’s better when you keep it fresh.

Be sure to listen at 7:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9:30 PM or download the FREE HITS 97.3 app for your chance to win!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 on 5.5.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Gift Card to LIME Fresh Mexican Grill. Approx. retail value: $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3

