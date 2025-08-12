WIN $1,000 FREE CASH!

Starting Monday, August 25th, HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has a $1,000 in FREE CASH! Download the FREE HITS 97.3 App and be listening for the keyword at 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p for a chance to win $1000 in FREE CASH 5 times a day!

Here’s how you could win from HITS 97.3:

Starting Monday, August 25th , listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm!

, listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm! We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours!

You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on our free app or website!

One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000!

Enter the Keyword Below: