HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami and Sedano’s are making the holidays a little easier, with your chance to win a $250 Gift Card from Sedano’s just in time for Noche Buena Dinner/ Christmas Eve Dinner! Register below for your chance to win from Hits 97.3!

Register Below:

Sample HTML block

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 or register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 12.7.24 through 12.20.24 Odds vary. Prize: (1) $250 Gift-Card to Sedano’s. approx. retail value: $250. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.