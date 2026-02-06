Win access to experience The Jade Alexander Show LIVE!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants you to experience The Jade Alexander Show live on Thursday, February 27th in The Honda of South Miami Penthouse Studio @ CMG Miami.

Join Jade and Just Ben for an exclusive live in-studio broadcast. Meet Jade, feel the energy, and get your shot at one thousand dollars with Minute to Win It. Plus, one lucky winner in the room will score tickets to see Ariana Grande!

Listen all week for your chance to win at 7 AM, 12PM, 5:30 PM, and 8 PM, or download the free HITS 97.3 app and register for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to Hits 97.3 or register on the free Hits 97.3 app between 2.7.26 through 2.20.26. Prize: access for (2) to The Jade Alexander Show LIVE on Thursday, February 27th, 2026 in The Honda of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studio @ CMG Miami. Approx. retail value: total. $0 Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.