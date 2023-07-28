Win a chance to see Paw Patrol Live!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to experience Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

Paw Patrol Live is coming to South Florida August 19 & 20 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and August 25-27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Listen all week to Jade Alexander in the 7am hour for your chance to win.

