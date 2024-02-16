Register to win a Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Prize Pack!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami is celebrating National Margarita Day in true Margaritaville style on Thursday, February 22nd. Download the FREE HITS 97.3 App to win a prize pack from Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort that includes:

(1) Resort Day Pool Passes for two guests, including two complimentary margaritas and swag bag (1) Flowrider – 30-minute sessions for two guests, including two complimentary margaritas and swag bag, (1) Passports to Paradise for two guests and a swag bag!

Disclaimers: Scheduling will be based on availability and blackout dates may apply.

Learn more at MHBR.COM.

Margaritaville Beach Resort 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 2.17.24 through 2.22.24. Odds vary. Approx. retail value: $2000 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.