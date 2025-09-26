Win tickets the 2025 Miami Auto Show!

Miami Auto Show 2025

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, wants to send you to the Miami International Auto Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Listen to Jade Alexander at 9:00 am, Ian James at 11:30 am, and Martica Lopez at 3:30 pm all week for your chance to win.

The Miami International Auto Show runs September 26th through October 5th, 2025. See the latest cars, trucks, and SUVs, plus experience the new Indoor EV Test Tracks where you can ride inside the newest electric vehicles. Don’t miss the Southeast’s premier automotive event.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 9.27.25 through 10.3.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to the Miami International Auto Show runs September 26th through October 5th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

