Win tickets to the 2025 Youth Fair!

The Fair

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to celebrate tradition and family fun at the Youth Fair open March 13th - April 6th. Tune in to The Jade Alexander Show in the 7 am hour every morning, The Top 5 at Noon with Ian James, and The Top 5 at 4pm with Martica Lopez or download the free HITS 97.3 app and register for your chance to win a family 4-pack!

Buy tickets, here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 or register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 02/22/25 through 03/7/25. Prize: Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Miami Youth Fair. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.




Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!