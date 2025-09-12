Win Tickets to the 6th Annual Harvest Festival at The Berry Farm!

The Berry Farm Harvest Fest

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, is sending you to The Berry Farms Harvest Festival happening September 16th through November 9th! Listen to Martica Lopez at 3:30 pm for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to this fall celebration! You can enjoy a pumpkin patch, a five-acre corn maze, sunflower and zinnia fields, mulberry picking, gem mining, bounce floors, a lumber playground, and even Scottish Highland cows. Plus, weekend BBQ, vendor markets, and live music bring all the fall vibes to South Florida.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 9.13.25 through 9.19.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4 -pack of tickets to the Harvest Festival at the Berry Farm. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
