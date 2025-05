HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, wants you to celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend with the family at The Berry Farm’s Season Finale Celebration! Enjoy farm-fresh food, hayrides, sunflower fields, shaded play areas, bounce floors, and more—happening May 10–11! Plus, every mom gets a free combo meal, on the house! Tune in to Martica Lopez at 5:30 p.m. for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 5.3.25 through 5.9.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4 -pack of tickets to Mother’s Day Celebration at The Berry Farm on May10-11, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.