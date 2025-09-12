Win tickets to Dance Now America Tour! Featuring Haddaway, Corona, La Bouche, Cece Peniston & more!

Dance Now America Tour 2025

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, presents the Dance Now America Tour, Friday, October 17th at the Hard Rock Live! Listen to the Jade Alexander Show at 8:50 am, Ian James at 11:30am, Martica Lopez during the Mix at 6pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Haddaway, Corona, Real McCoy, La Bouche, Cece Peniston, No Mercy and more!

Get ready for an unforgettable journey through the heart of dance culture, showcasing house music, early EDM, and the beats that have taken over the world!

Purchase your tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 app between 9.13.25 through 10.17.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Dance Now America Tour, Friday, October 17th, 2025 at the Hard Rock Live. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

