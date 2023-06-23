Win tickets to “Dancing with the Local Stars” with Martica Lopez!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, wants to take you to see Martica Lopez compete in “Dancing with the Local Stars” on June 8th at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Listen to Martica Lopez every afternoon in the 3pm hour for your chance at a pair of tickets! Come and see Martica dance to benefit Women In Distress’s mission to help stop domestic violence abuse in our community through intervention, education and advocacy.

Women In Distress, a local domestic violence shelter, is so excited to host their newest event, Dancing with the Local Stars, which will be held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on July 8th, 2023. This exciting new event will feature several local celebrity dancers. The event will match each celebrity with a dancer and have each dance team compete in front of our celebrity judges. It also features an exciting after party where gold ticket holder guests can meet and greet the celebrities, and features lite bites and an open bar!

Tickets are now 50% off with code DWTLS at checkout!

Get your tickets HERE!

Our lineup of dancers and local celebrities include:

Dr. Linda Parker CEO of Women in Distress

Martica Lopez Music Director/ On-Air/ Influencer @itsmarticalopez

Andrew Robinson Owner of Robinson's Jewelers @robinsonsjewelers

Jim Dechant Major Gifts Officer at Broward College

Stephanie Calzadilla Gold Coast Derby Grrls @goldcoastderbygrrls

Maison Jay # 1 MAGICIAN IN MIAMI @maisonjaytv

Christian De La Rosa Emmy Award Winning News Reporter at Local 10 News @delarosawplg

Christine Frederick CEO at The FLITE Center @flitecenter @the_fredz

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill Executive Director of Whoamentoring Works, Inc. @drKymrae @Whoamentoring Hosted by our amazing Emcee: Jason Carter #Host| Co-Executive Producer @insidesoflo @jasoncarterofficial

Martha Graham once said of dance “All that is important is this one moment in movement. Make the movement important, vital and worth living. Do not let it slip away unnoticed and unused.” This is the basis for our Dancing with the Local Stars. Women in Distress is taking this moment and utilizing dance to bring entertainment to our community and to raise urgent awareness and funds for our movement: To end domestic violence, and we hope you join us with this movement.





