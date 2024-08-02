Win tickets to Disney On Ice at the Watsco Center!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami welcomes Mickey and friends to Disney On Ice at the Watsco Center September 5-8! Listen all week to Ian James’s Top 5 at Noon and Martica Lopez’s Top 5 at 4pm countdown for your chance to sing along to remixes of your favorite Disney tunes from Frozen 2, The Little Mermaid, Moana, The Lion King, and more!

For more information, click here!

Disney on Ice 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 8.3.24 through 8.9.2024. Odds vary. Disney is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Prize: (4) tickets to see Disney On Ice at the Watsco Center on September 5th -8th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

















