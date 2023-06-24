Win $100 Gift card to So Fresh!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, wants to give you a $100 gift card to So Fresh Fort Lauderdale. Tune in to Jade Alexander every morning in the 9am hour for your chance to win. All thanks to Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, Your Accident Attorneys dot com!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 6.26.23 through 7.21.23 (Monday-Friday). Prize: (1) $100 giftcard to So Fresh. Approx. retail value $100: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.