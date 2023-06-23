Win tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, & Pitbull on their Trilogy Tour!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants to give you tickets to see Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull on their Trilogy Tour on November 11th at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Listen every morning after 7:30am to Jade Alexander and every afternoon after 4:30pm to Martica Lopez and play ticket tag.

Be caller #9 and remember the name and city of the person that won before you for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Buy Tickets HERE!









NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 6.26.23 through 6.30.23. Prize: (2) tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull on their Trilogy Tour on November 11th at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Approx. retail value $100: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.