Win tickets to experience Crystal Waters presents “I Am House Orchestrated”!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants you to experience Crystal Waters presents I am House Orchestrated on March 25that the James L. Knight Center with Robin S, Cece Peniston and more!

Iconic house vocalists join a full live orchestra for a reimagining of your favorite dance anthems during Miami Music Week.

Listen to Jade’s Jam at 8:50am or download the FREE Hits 97.3 app for your chance to win!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to or register on the free Hits 97.3 app between 3/21/26-3/25/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see I am House Orchestrated on March 25at the James L. Knight Center Retail value of: $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

©2021 Cox Media Group