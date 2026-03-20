Win tickets to experience Disney On Ice, Mickey’s Search Party!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to celebrate Disney magic at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, April 16thth-19that the Watsco Center. Get ready to experience a fast-paced, family-friendly production that follows the search for Tinker Bell through stunning worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco with Miguel, brave the ocean with Moana, marvel at Belle’s enchanted chandelier, and sing with Elsa.

Watch Stitch crash the action with mischievous surprises. Featuring spectacular ice skating, daring aerial stunts, and memorable moments from Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid this all-out celebration delivers nonstop music, mischief, and memories.

Listen all week to The Jade Alexander Show at 830a and Ian James during the top 5 at noon or download the free hits 97.3 app for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets!

Disney is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Sponsored by FELD ENTERTAINMENT.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 3.21.26-3.27.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-Pack of tickets to Disney On Ice, presents Mickey’s Search Party, April 16th at the Watsco Center. Disney is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Approx. retail value: $100.00 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

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