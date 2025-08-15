Win tickets to experience Disney On Ice presents Jump In!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to share the Disney magic with your loved ones at Disney on Ice at the Amerant Bank Arena, September 11th-14th. Whether it’s the first time you watched Toy Story, sang along to “Let It Go,” or cheered for your favorite Disney Princess, Disney On Ice is the perfect place to revisit cherished memories and create new ones together.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will take you on a journey through these unforgettable moments. Tune into the Top 5 at noon with Ian James and the Top 5 at 4pm with Martica Lopez for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.

Disney is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Sponsored by FELD ENTERTAINMENT.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 8.16.25-8.29.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-Pack of tickets to Disney On Ice presents Jump In! on September 11th-14th at Amerant Bank Arena. Disney is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. Approx. retail value: $100.00 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

Cox Media Group