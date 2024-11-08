Win tickets to experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park!

Christmas Wonderland 2024

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to have an incredible holiday experience at Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park open November 14, 2024 - January 5, 2025! Get ready to enjoy a variety of thrilling rides, immersive themed worlds, mouth-watering holiday treats and more. Listen all week at 9:30am to The Jade Alexander Show, Top 5 at noon with Ian James and Top 5 at 4pm with Martica Lopez or register on the FREE HITS 97.3 app for your chance to win!

For more Info and to Buy Tickets: https://miamiwonderland.com/.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 or register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 11.9.24 through 11.17.24 Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park in Miami. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!