Win tickets to experience Jade’s Jam Live! Old School Freestyle Concert!

Jade's Jam Live

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to experience Jade’s Jam LIVE with TKA, Cover Girls, Johnny O, Cynthia, Coro, and more at the Hard Rock Live, July 11th! Listen all week to The Jade Alexander Show at 8:50am, Ian James Top 5 at Noon, and Martica Lopez at 5:30pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Get ready to groove to the beats of legendary performers:

  • TKA
  • Cover Girls
  • Johnny O
  • Cynthia, Coro
  • and more!

Don’t miss this chance to relive the golden era of freestyle music!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 app between 6.9.25 through 7.11.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Jade’s Jam LIVE with TKA, Cover Girls, Johnny O, Cynthia, Coro at the Hard Rock Live, July 11th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

