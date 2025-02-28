Win tickets to experience South Beach Wine & Food Festival!

SOBEWFF 2025

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, has your chance to win tickets to South Beach’s Wine and Food Fest, February 20-23, 2025! Play Ticket Tag all week at 8:30 AM with The Jade Alexander Show and 5:30 PM with Martica Lopez. Remember the name and city of the winner before you for your chance to win tickets to one of these amazing events: Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores hosted by Aarón Sánchez, BACARDI Late Night Party, or the Coca-Cola Tournament of Champions with Guy Fieri!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 2.08.25 through 2.14.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to one of 2025 SOBEWFF’s events: Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores hosted by Aarón Sánchez, BACARDI Late Night Party, or the Coca-Cola Tournament of Champions with Guy Fieri. Approx. retail value $300-$400 total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

