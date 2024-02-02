Win tickets to experience South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants you to experience South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village, Saturday, February 24th! Get ready to taste delicious bites from thirty sensational South Florida restaurants & sip on wines and refreshing cocktails from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Plus, enjoy live music and interactive Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast.

Listen to the Jade Alexander show all week in the 8am hour or download the FREE Hits 97.3 App and register for your chance to win!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 or register on HITS 97.3 free app between 2.3.24 through 2.9.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village on Saturday, February 24th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
