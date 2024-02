HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami wants you to experience South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores hosted by Aarón Sánchez, Saturday, February 24th! Get ready to sample every type of taco under the South Florida sun & there will be plenty of margaritas, thanks to Tequila Cazadores, to keep you dancing all night long.

Listen to the Jade Alexander show all week in the 8am hour for your chance to win!

SOBEWFF 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 2.10.24 through 2.16.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores hosted by Aarón Sánchez on Saturday, February 24th. Approx. retail value: $400 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.