Win Tickets to Explore South Florida aboard Brightline!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to explore South Florida and Orlando aboard the Brightline train. Listen to Martica Lopez every afternoon in the 4pm hour or download the FREE HITS 97.3 app for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Brightline connects you to Florida’s most exciting destinations. Enjoy comfortable, sustainable train service between Miami and Orlando — with stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. For a limited time, kids between 2 and 12 can ride for free on select trains between South Florida and Orlando — with the purchase of an adult SMART fare. Just look for the KIDS RIDE FREE icon when selecting your train to take advantage of this deal. Plus, kids under 2 always ride free!

Buy Brightline tickets, here!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 or register on the free HITS 97.3 App on 12.23.23.- 12.29.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of adult passes aboard Brightline. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.